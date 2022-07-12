How Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Is Upping the Ante for Season 2

Watch : "Squid Game" Star Lee Jung-Jae Dishes on Season 2

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk knows everybody has burning questions about season two—he just doesn't want go answer them.

"I'm so sick of it," he joked to E! News while celebrating the show's historic 14 Emmy nominations. "I had like five other interviews and all of them asked me about season two. But what can they do? They have to ask and I have to answer."

So what was his answer about the highly-anticipated second season, which should arrive on Netflix near the end of 2023?

"I have a set outline," he teased. "I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected."

Consider us intrigued—and a little scared.

The historical significance of Squid Game's huge Emmy nomination haul—which also included acting nominations for Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee You-mi, plus writing and directing nominations for Hwang—was not lost on him.