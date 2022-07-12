RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong Says Wendy Williams Outed Her Abusive Marriage, Not Camille Grammer

Watch : Taylor Armstrong REACTS to Viral Cat Meme

Taylor Armstrong is setting the record straight about who really revealed her marriage's true nature.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently revealed that her former co-star Camille Grammer was not, in fact, the first person to expose her abusive relationship with late husband Russell Armstrong. Rather, it was Wendy Williams, who called Taylor's ex "a disgusting man" during a 2011 episode of her eponymous talk show.

Now, looking back, Taylor recalled denying the host's statements during the July 11 episode of the Beyond the Velvet Rope with David Yosef podcast, saying, "It was another one of those, like, 'What?' Like, I'm on national television—of course I'm going to—I was like, 'What? No!' I don't even know what I said back to her."

Simply put, she was nearly speechless. "She was the first person to say it publicly," Taylor continued. "Of course I denied it because that's what people do."