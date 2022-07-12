Squid Game's Historic Reign Continues With 2022 Emmy Nomination

Making history seems to be an easy feat for Netflix's Squid Game.
The TV series just earned a historic 2022 Emmy nomination, becoming the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. The Korean survival drama, which is considered the most-watched Netflix show of all time, swept the 2022 Emmys with 14 nominations total. (You can check out the full list of nominations here.)
Lee Jung-jae scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su both received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Additionally, Jung Ho-yeon is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
"I would like to share my sincere gratitude," Lee Jung-jae told E! News. "It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."
Showrunner, writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk also shared a heartfelt message about the series' history-making moment.
"I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards," he said in a statement to E!. "I hope that Squid Game's Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other's content beyond the barriers of culture and language."
In addition to scoring a nomination in the Drama Series category, he earned nominations for Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
This isn't the first time the Netflix mega-hit has broken records. Earlier this year, the show took the 2022 SAG Awards by storm with its win for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble. Plus, Lee Jung-jae took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, as did Jung Ho-yeon for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
As if that weren't triumphant enough, O Yeong-su made history as the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor in the Television category.
In just a couple of months, fans of the show will get to find out if they'll set new records. The 2022 Emmy Awards air on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
And if you need a little refresher on the series ahead of the Emmys, you can stream it on Netflix!
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).