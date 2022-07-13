How Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection Will Add "a Little Pizzazz" to Your Space

This article is sponsored by HSN. We interviewed Garcelle Beauvais because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Garcelle's product line, Garcelle at Home. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Garcelle Beauvais is bringing her eye for design straight to your home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is stepping into the lifestyle space with the launch of her first-ever home décor line, Garcelle at Home, with HSN.

"It's a pinch-me moment," the 55-year-old exclusively tells E! News.

The collection, which features candles, comforter sets, placemats, pillows and more, is sprinkled with bold prints and vibrant colors. In fact, it's a design element that resonates with Garcelle on a personal level and is "organic to what I love."

"My Haitian roots are where everything started from—my love of color, my love of textures, my love of fashion from my mom," she shares, adding, "I wish my mom was here because this would've been beyond for her."