Here's How Zendaya Made History With Her 2022 Emmy Nomination

Watch : Zendaya Reflects on Setting Boundaries in Her Personal Life

Zendaya's latest career milestone has us feeling euphoric.

The 25-year-old has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work in Euphoria, receiving a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress and two more mentions for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category for "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired."

And that's a BFD. Why? Well, the actress—who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series back in 2020—is the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year

But she hasn't cinched the win just yet. After all, she has some stiff competition in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, which also includes Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).