Here's How Zendaya Made History With Her 2022 Emmy Nomination

Zendaya's latest career milestone has us feeling euphoric.
The 25-year-old has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work in Euphoria, receiving a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress and two more mentions for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category for "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired."
And that's a BFD. Why? Well, the actress—who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series back in 2020—is the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year
But she hasn't cinched the win just yet. After all, she has some stiff competition in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, which also includes Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Whether she takes home the trophy or not, she knows her nomination is important for her fans to see.
"There is hope in the young people out there," she while accepting her award at the 2020 show. "I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you. And thank you so, so much."
The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
