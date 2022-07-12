Quinta Brunson, Nicholas Braun and More Stars React to Their 2022 Emmy Nominations

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys

Hollywood's biggest stars are waking up to good news.

On July 12, Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero started the day off by announcing the nominations for the 2022 Emmys.

Succession was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning an impressive 25 nods including Outstanding Drama Series. Ted Lasso was a close second with 20 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series.

As for limited series, The White Lotus cast and crew have a reason to celebrate with 20 nominations.

Unfortunately, not everyone received some love from the Television Academy. Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and the cast of This Is Us were just some of the talented stars who were left out of today's nominations.

At the same time, there are plenty of stars who deserve a round of applause for their work on the small screen. From Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson to The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario, see how your favorite actors are celebrating their nominations below.