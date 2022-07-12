Emmys 2022 Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore, Sadie Sink and More

Watch : Jason Sudeikis GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

Now that the dust has settled, it's time to dive into the nitty gritty of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

The nominations were announced July 12 by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove, with HBO's Succession leading the pack with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and a staggering 14 individual acting nods.

Ted Lasso, the reigning Outstanding Comedy Series winner, and HBO's The White Lotus—competing in Limited Series despite coming back for season two—were close behind with 20 nominations each. Hacks and Only Murders In The Building followed with 17 nominations, while Euphoria nabbed an impressive 16 noms.

It wouldn't be Emmy nomination morning without a bunch of surprises—and this year didn't disappoint. Sydney Sweeney nabbed not one, but two nominations for her work on both Euphoria and The White Lotus. She'll be competing against Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, who finally earned a nomination for the show's sixth season.

Of course, with the television broader and more competitive than ever, there were bound to be some shocking omissions, as well. Fans of Yellowstone won't be pleased that the Kevin Costner-starring western was blanked in the major categories. It was also an underwhelming morning for This Is Us, who failed to garner any major nominations—including snubs for Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore—for the show's final season.