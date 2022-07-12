Meet the Sexy Studs of Peacock's Love Island USA

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Cast of Sexy Singles

Hubba, hubba!

Allow E! News to introduce you to the sexy male stars of Peacock's Love Island USA, along with these exclusive cast photos. The sizzling snapshots show the five hunky new Islanders sans shirts and flaunting their muscles and six-pack abs in colorful swim shorts.

The good-looking group of guys includes a realtor looking for a Margot Robbie type, a Brazilian model who has been with over 200 women, a courier with a passion for ancient Greek philosophy, a personal trainer and real estate agent searching for a kind soul (like his mother), and a waiter with a passion for cooking.

The lads will join previously announced Love Island ladies Deborah Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight and Sereniti Springs in a gorgeous villa on the California coast with the hopes of coupling off to win a cash prize in the end. Viewers will also have a chance to vote on who stays and who goes throughout the season.