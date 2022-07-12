Emmy Nominations 2022 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

You've binge-watched, streamed, DVR'ed and tuned in. Now, it's time to see which of your favorite TV shows are going for the gold—Emmys gold, that is.
Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero announced the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony July 12.
"It's been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, who joined the two during the Emmys announcement, said in a press release statement. "We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium."
While there are always a few snubs and surprises, there were also some predicted nominees. Still, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars and series take home a trophy. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on the NBC Television Network and will stream live on Peacock.
But for now, let's get to the nominations. To see the full list, keep reading.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellow Jackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
This article is being updated as the nominations are announced.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).