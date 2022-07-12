Emmy Nominations 2022 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Watch : 2021 Emmys: The Fiercest Fashion

You've binge-watched, streamed, DVR'ed and tuned in. Now, it's time to see which of your favorite TV shows are going for the gold—Emmys gold, that is.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero announced the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony July 12.

"It's been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, who joined the two during the Emmys announcement, said in a press release statement. "We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium."

While there are always a few snubs and surprises, there were also some predicted nominees. Still, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars and series take home a trophy. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on the NBC Television Network and will stream live on Peacock.