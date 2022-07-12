BTS Teams Up With Disney+ For 2 New Shows Featuring Never Before Seen Footage

Watch : BTS Announces Break to Focus on Solo Careers

The best is yet to come.

Disney+ and Hybe Management announced three upcoming projects with BTS July 11. The titles include BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage—LA and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star and In the Soop: Friendcation.

The first two projects give fans an exclusive look at BTS' return to North America, with BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage—LA highlighting the boys' November 2021 performance at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The concert was the first time the group reunited with fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

As for BTS Monuments, the docuseries will feature never before seen footage from the BTS vault. Viewers will be taken back to the band's beginning, shining light on how Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's lives have changed in the past nine years. It will also tease what's to come for the boys as they plan for the future. So when will Disney+ peel back the curtain on BTS' road to fame? Well, there's still a bit of a wait, with BTS Monuments streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.