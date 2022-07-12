Former Southern University Football Star Bradley Coleman Dead at 29 After Attempted Carjacking

Southern University is mourning the loss of one of its former football stars.
Former wide receiver Bradley Coleman was tragically killed at a Georgia gas station on July 10 while defending himself against a group of people who allegedly attempted to steal his car, according to a Gwinnett County press release. He was 29 years old.
Per the press release, detectives say they believe Coleman arrived at the Quik Trip convenience store in Peachtree Corners to put air in his tires. While he was servicing his car, a black 4-door passenger vehicle backed in directly next to his vehicle.
"The vehicle was occupied by three people," the press release read. "One of the occupants of the suspect's vehicle got out and entered the victim's car in the driver's seat. Seeing what was happening, the victim then tried to stop his vehicle from being stolen. The suspect and the victim engaged in a physical altercation when the victim entered through the passenger side."
That's when detectives say a "second suspect got out of the vehicle and got involved." While the alleged carjacking was occurring, a driver of another vehicle—who did not know the alleged crime was taking place—parked his vehicle directly behind Coleman's so that he could use the air pump once former football player was finished.
"As one of the suspect's tried to back up the victim's car, he collided with the waiting vehicle," the press release continued. "The suspect got out of the victim's vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off."
Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind a young daughter. Authorities are still investigating the shooting and have not made any arrests.
Coleman was part of the 2013 Southern University football team that won the school's most recent SWAC title. After graduating from Southern, he returned to Georgia to work as a high school basketball and football coach and was launching his own clothing line.
Following the news of Coleman's death, Southern University released a statement, mourning his passing. "Southern University Athletics offers our sincere condolences to the family, loved one's and teammates of Bradley Coleman, former Jaguar wide receiver from 2012-2016," the historically Black university tweeted July 11. "The Georgia native played on the 2013 SWAC Championship team. #WeAre Southern."
Coleman's former high school team also released a statement. "It is with great sadness to share with the Norcross family that we lost a brother this weekend," the Norcross High School football team posted on Instagram July 11. "Bradley Coleman was a friend, father and an ambassador of goodwill. We will keep everyone informed about any arrangements and ways to help support the family."