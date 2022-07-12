Amazon Prime Day Alternatives: Target, Kohl's, Ulta, Best Buy & Other Can't-Miss Sales to Shop Instead

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As you're probably well aware, Amazon Prime Day 2022, one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, is happening now. It's a sale so many shoppers love because it gives them an opportunity to score major savings on everything from fashion to beauty, to home and electronics. While Amazon has no shortage of deals you can score over the next two days, numerous other online retailers have also put out major sales to coincide with Prime Day this week.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, these Prime Day alternative sales give you a chance to score similar discounts without the membership. They're also great for anyone just loves shopping and can't pass up a good deal.

For instance, one alternative sale to shop is Target's Deal Days. Like Amazon, Target offers beauty, fashion, furniture, kitchen, electronics, toys and so on, at affordable prices. During Target Deal Days, the retailer is taking those already low prices and making them even more wallet-friendly with deals up to 60% off.

Lucky for us shoppers, Target isn't the only one having a huge sale right now. We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day alternatives to shop instead. Check those out below.