Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia React to Season 19's Contestant Arrivals

In an exclusive chat with E! News, find out what Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia really thought about the crazy limo entrances on the July 11 premiere of The Bachelorette.

Watch: Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

In Bachelor Nation, you only get one chance to make a first impression. 

When The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer teased that season 19 featured some incredibly outlandish limo entrances, we knew we were in store for some surprises on the July 11 premiere episode, especially with the most contestants in franchise history fighting for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's attention

However, we weren't quite ready for James, a self-proclaimed "meatball enthusiast," who exited the limo with the biggest meatball sandwich known to mankind (we have plenty of questions about how exactly the sandwich fit in the limo, but those will have to wait) or Logan, who carried two baby chicks named Mary Beth and Alejandra in his hands. Two chicks for the two Bachelorettes. Get it?

Of course, it wouldn't be The Bachelorette without a few renegades who decided to forego the limo altogether!

There was general contractor Tino, who drove into the mansion on a forklift. A bit on the nose, but we guess it worked because he nabbed Rachel's first impression rose. Not to be outdone, mortgage broker Jacob rode up shirtless on horseback looking like something out of a paperback romance novel.

photos
The Bachelorette: Meet the Season 19 Contestants Vying for Gabby and Rachel’s Hearts

But hey, even if some of the entrances veered heavily into cheeseball territory, the Bachelorettes themselves appreciated the dedication.

"I feel like the effort just showed volumes about these guys," Gabby exclusively told E! News, "and how much they were willing to try to impress us."

Rachel agreed, who exclusively told E! News she was impressed by "anyone who really went out of their way to be very personalized to Gabby and I."

As for shirtless Jacob?

"We hugged and we were very sheen," Rachel said. "I was almost like a highlighter after."

Keep scrolling for a list of our favorite—or at least the most memorable!—entrances in franchise history to see where this year's crop lines up. 

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ABC
Alex Dillon, The Bachelor season 23

On Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Alex Dillon showed up in a sloth costume and spent most of the evening hanging out in a tree. We could not have appreciated the dedication more. Unfortunately, Colton disagreed and sent her home the first night.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Chris Strandburg, The Bachelorette season 11

Who doesn't love a man dressed as a cupcake? We've never really gotten to the bottom of why Chris Strandburg's cupcake had candy corn on it, but that's not important right now. The dentist from Granite Bay, Calif. finished sixth on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, but first in our hearts. 

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Zak Waddell, The Bachelorette season 9

Zak Waddell walked so season 19's Jacob could run. We're never going to complain about a contestant showing up shirtless. Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock didn't seem to mind, either, as Zak made it all the way to the final four.

Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Blake Elarbee, The Bachelorette season 13

Who doesn't love a marching band? Blake Elarbee showed up to Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette with a ton of musical support, giving us Destiny's Child "Lose My Breath" vibes.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Erin Landry, The Bachelor season 23

Erin Landry showed up to Colton's season of The Bachelor in a full horse-and-carriage. But this was no Cinderella story for Erin. She was eliminated on the first night.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Shawn Evans, The Bachelorette season 11

Shawn Evans decided that jumping out of a car filled with water was a good idea on Kaitlyn's season. The amateur sex coach went home the first night.

Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Blake Horstmann, The Bachelorette season 14

A horse? That's child's play for Blake Horstmann. After riding in an ox, he made it all the way to the final two on Becca Kufrin's season.

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images
Reegan Cornwell, The Bachelor season 19

To make her first impression on Chris Soules, Reegan Cornwell showed up with a human heart in a cooler. The cadaver tissue saleswoman (a real job, apparently) and her organ were sent home on the first night. 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Joe Barsano, The Bachelorette season 15

Joe Barsano jumped out of a giant box filled with packing peanuts! He even called himself The Box King! Aren't we having fun?! He was, you'll never guess this, sent home by Hannah Brown on the first night. 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Deandra Kanu, The Bachelor season 24

Deandra Kanu showed up dressed as a windmill because Peter Weber had sex with Hannah during his season on The Bachelorette before she dumped him. Just what everybody wants to be reminded about on national television!

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Kiarra Norman, The Bachelor season 24

Kiarra Norman zipped herself up into a bag of luggage because Peter was a pilot. That's...about all there is to say. The nanny from Georgia managed to last until week four. 

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Luke Pell, The Bachelorette season 12

Luke Pell strolled into JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette on a real-life unicorn and you can't tell us any different. 

Rick Rowell/ABC
Lacey Mark, The Bachelor season 21

"I heard you like a good hump and so do I," Lacey Mark said as she rode into Nick Viall's season on a camel. We hope that camel is doing well. 

Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Adam Gottschalk, The Bachelorette season 13

Adam Gottschalk decided to bring some kind of horror show puppet version of himself to Rachel's season. It gave us all nightmares. Despite that, Adam made it all the way to the final five. No update on the puppet. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jacob Rapini, The Bachelorette season 19

Jacob Rapini showed up looking like a greased-up Fabio to impress Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—and it actually kinda worked. The ladies were impressed with his bravado and spent some time together with him by the fire later in the evening. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Alec Garza, The Bachelorette season 19

Alec Garza brought a four-person youth choir with him and they sang a song all about how much Clayton Echard—dumped Gabby and Rachel on his season of The Bachelor—sucks. The message was odd, but the kids sounded great!

