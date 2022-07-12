Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos of “Superhero” Daughter India Rose Hemsworth

Showing some love for his 10-year-old daughter India Rose on social media, Chris Hemsworth shared never-before-seen photos of the two on set of the Thor movies.

Chris Hemsworth isn't the only hero in his family.

After Thor: Love and Thunder dominated the box-office in its opening weekend, the actor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scene photos from the franchise, which included one special fan: his 10-year-old daughter India Rose Hemsworth.

"Here's two pics of me and my daughter," he explained in the caption on July 10. "She's my favourite superhero."

In the first pic, taken nearly a decade ago, the 38-year-old can be seen standing against a green screen in his full Thor costume as his little girl sits at his feet and looks up at her dad fondly. The other photo is a black-and-white moment taken years later, showing Chris holding his daughter in his arms on set of the most recent Thor movie as a film clapper is held out in front of them.

Along with India Rose, Chris shares 8-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky.

And Chris' family members are more than just his biggest fans—they are also his co-stars. In Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the his sons plays young Thor in a flashback scene, while Elsa can be spotted making a cameo in an early scene where Thor makes out with a wolf woman, according to Entertainment Weekly.

 

India Rose also has a pivotal role in the movie, playing Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, who is nicknamed Love. In the film's conclusion, Thor becomes her adoptive dad and together the pair is known as Love and Thunder as they travel the world together. 

 

While Chris loved having his loved ones on set, he won't be handing them over to Hollywood anytime soon.

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience," Chris told entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy of his kids' big-screen debut last month. "I now don't want them to be child stars or actors. It was just a special experience we all had and they loved it. They had a great time."

