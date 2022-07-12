Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos of “Superhero” Daughter India Rose Hemsworth

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Shares Thor DIET PLAN

Chris Hemsworth isn't the only hero in his family.

After Thor: Love and Thunder dominated the box-office in its opening weekend, the actor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scene photos from the franchise, which included one special fan: his 10-year-old daughter India Rose Hemsworth.

"Here's two pics of me and my daughter," he explained in the caption on July 10. "She's my favourite superhero."

In the first pic, taken nearly a decade ago, the 38-year-old can be seen standing against a green screen in his full Thor costume as his little girl sits at his feet and looks up at her dad fondly. The other photo is a black-and-white moment taken years later, showing Chris holding his daughter in his arms on set of the most recent Thor movie as a film clapper is held out in front of them.

Along with India Rose, Chris shares 8-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky.