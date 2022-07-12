Do Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a "Foot Fetish"? She Says…

Watch : Kim Kardashian Asks Pete Davidson to Shower With Her

Khloe Kardashian is toe-tally asking the important questions.

After Kim Kardashian shared a few pictures cuddling Pete Davidson on July 11 (some of which that featured Kim's feet pressed up against Pete's chest), Khloe took to the comment section with a very pressing inquiry.

Khloe wrote, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" And Kim simply replied, "nope!"

Now, let's dive into what Khloe means when she says "too." It appears the Good American CEO isn't referencing her own taste, but rather, a "foot thing" she suspects Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share.

The couple—who wed in Portofino, Italy on May 22—have been known to post PDA-packed pictures that include their feet. And while this habit hasn't gone unnoticed amongst fans, and it appears that Khloe is also embracing the theories. Back in May, Khloe touched on the topic during an interview with host Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.