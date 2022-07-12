Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Beauty Deals From Laneige, Color Wow, Haus Laboratories & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty lovers, the sale you've been waiting for has finally arrived! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and we've got all the best Prime Day beauty deals you don't want to miss this year.

In case you need a little refresher, Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer's biggest sale of the year where thousands of items from home and tech to beauty and fashion are on sale for a limited time only. This year, Amazon Prime Day is happening from July 12-13. Most beauty deals do span both days, however there are one-day only sales and lightning deals you don't want to miss out on.

It's an amazing sale to shop because it gives you an opportunity to score premium beauty products at a discount, which is great if you've been wanting to try a certain brand but hesitate due to price. It also gives you the chance to stock up on beauty products you already love.

For instance, one deal we're definitely shopping is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's on sale today for $15. It's luxe, highly moisturizing and total obsession-worthy. We happily purchase these at regular price, so you bet we'll be stocking up during Prime Day. Of course, we can't ignore the amazing deal on select Olaplex products happening now.

We've rounded up some of the best beauty deals you can score this Amazon Prime Day. Check those out below.