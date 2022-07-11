Russell Wilson Is Training Ciara's Son Future For a Career in the NFL

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Russell Wilson is passing the ball—and the torch—onto his kids.

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared a video of himself on Instagram playing the sport with his stepson Future Zahir, who his wife Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé rapper Future.

Future, 8, and his friend Kingston—the son of Ciara's creative director Jamaica Craft—can be seen doing drills with the pro athlete. "Post workout work with the young fellas!" Russell wrote on July 11. "Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL."

Russell and Ciara—who tied the knot in 2016—are also parents to 23-month-old Win Harrison Wilson and 5-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson.

Last year, Ciara shared with E! News that she knew the NFL star would be the "best father" to their blended family the first time she met him.