Russell Wilson Is Training Ciara's Son Future For a Career in the NFL

Russell Wilson is passing on his NFL knowledge to his stepson Future. See how the dad is training the "young legend" below.

Watch: Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Russell Wilson is passing the ball—and the torch—onto his kids.

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared a video of himself on Instagram playing the sport with his stepson Future Zahir, who his wife Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé rapper Future.

Future, 8, and his friend Kingston—the son of Ciara's creative director Jamaica Craft—can be seen doing drills with the pro athlete. "Post workout work with the young fellas!" Russell wrote on July 11. "Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL."

Russell and Ciara—who tied the knot in 2016—are also parents to 23-month-old Win Harrison Wilson and 5-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson.

Last year, Ciara shared with E! News that she knew the NFL star would be the "best father" to their blended family the first time she met him.

 

 

"I can say after the first time of being around each other, I knew he was going to be everything that I could have hoped for and dreamed of, just to be honest, and especially in the case of raising kids," she said at the time. "I knew he was going to be a person that would be capable of it all. A man who would be capable of it all."

The feeling proved to be mutual for Russell, who doubled down on Ciara's note and said that he knew very early on that he wanted to have a family with the singer.

 

"I would say the first five minutes I met C, I knew she was going to be my wife and I also knew she was going to be a great mom and I think that she's everything that you'd want her to be in terms of being so caring," Russell explained in the same interview. "She doesn't mind getting her hands dirty. She wants to be around the kids as much as possible and teach them the way she knows how to."

