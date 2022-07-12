The Bachelorette: Get to Know Gabby & Rachel's First Impression Rose Recipients Mario & Tino

Warning: This story includes spoilers for The Bachelorette season 19.
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were introduced to 32 suitors in The Bachelorette season 19 premiere, but not all of them made a lasting impression.
In fact, Gabby and Rachel felt like they didn't get enough time with the fellas, so they ultimately canceled the evening's first rose ceremony. However, a couple of men did stand out among the rest, as the first impression rose was still handed out. That's right, Gabby and Rachel singled out Mario and Tino respectively by giving them the coveted boutonnières. (Whether these roses hold up in episode two, that's still to be determined.)
Before giving the first rose of the evening to Tino, Rachel told her first pick, "I have been thinking about you for a while, and I really enjoyed our conversation. You made the stairs a better place for me on night one. I really look forward to getting to know you more."
Gabby felt similarly about Mario, telling the contestant, "You led with really good questions. And you're so sweet and genuine, and I feel like we got off to the right foot."
Though Gabby and Rachel seemed smitten with their selections, we certainly did not see enough footage of either Tino or Mario to formulate an opinion. And so, we've conducted an investigation into the contestants. Keep reading to see what we found out.
What is Mario's last name and career?
No need to Google, because we know for a fact that this contestant's full name is Mario Vassall. He said as much on his Instagram account, where he also confirmed that he's a physical trainer.
"Summer bodies are made in the winter," he wrote in February. "Don't wait until May to pursue your goals. Get up and get active now."
Mario attended North Central College, where he got a Bachelor's degree in Sociology, as well as an MBA.
What is Mario's age and where is his hometown?
The 31-year-old contestant is from Naperville, Ill. This means Mario is the same age as Gabby and just five years older than 26-year-old Rachel.
Who is Mario's favorite celebrity?
Mario revealed that he was heartbroken when NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away. "He was my hero growing up and the reason I started playing basketball and honestly the reason I got into sports / athletics altogether," he penned in tribute to the late athlete. "This one hits home."
What is Mario's hobby?
According to The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer, Mario loves Tetris. "He'll tell you how good he is at Tetris," Jesse said on TikTok in June, "multiple times to make sure you remember it."
What are Mario's hopes for The Bachelorette?
ABC describes Mario as "a ball of energy with a smile that lights up the room" who is "emotionally available and proudly wears his heart on his sleeve." Ultimately, Mario wants "a woman in tune with her emotions and someone to share a good meal and conversation with," per the description.
What is Tino's full name and career?
That's right, folks! Tino is a nickname. The general contractor was born Justino Phillip "Tino" Franco.
What are Tino's hobbies?
As seen on his Instagram account, Tino loves to camp with his friends and is passionate about volunteering with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. The latter stemmed from watching his own brother's battle with leukemia nearly two decades ago.
"While the doctors at Kaiser did an incredible job treating the cancerous cells in his blood, the volunteers and donors of camp treated 3 kids who felt lost in the world and brought them home," he wrote in 2019. "That's why camp is forever branded in my heart (and leg) and why all our donations, large or small, mean the world to me and so many other people."
What is Tino's favorite food?
It's safe to say that Tino is not a vegetarian. The contestant revealed to ABC that "90 percent" of what he eats is meat.
Tino is an animal lover, however, as he spends a lot of time with his family's dog.
What is Tino's dream vacation?
This guy loves to travel! Not only has he been to Colombia, but he hopes to surf in Bali one day.
What are Tino's hopes for The Bachelorette?
According to his bio from ABC, Tino is seeking a "meaningful connection." And we hope Rachel likes kids, because Tino wants to have four children. "For Tino," the description teases, "family is everything."
For more of Tino and Mario on The Bachelorette, catch the dating show when it airs Monday nights on ABC.