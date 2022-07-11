Free People Shoppers Keep Buying This TikTok-Famous Jumpsuit in Every Color

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you someone with a closet full of clothes who can't escape that "I have nothing to wear" sentiment? As ludicrous as that may sound to some people, I totally understand the feeling. You can't go with the same style for every single occasion. Even so, you can be smart about your shopping. There are some looks that are incredibly versatile that work for many events. Enter the Free People jumpsuit that is all over your For You Page on TikTok.

A TikTok user described the Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie as "the comfiest things you will ever purchase." Someone else said, "It is the comfiest little thing and it's perfect for travel," elaborating, "It's so perfect for a brunch, traveling, anything." Another TikToker declared, "This Free People jumpsuit is a dream. I saw this Free People jumpsuit on everybody. It's their Hot Shot Jumpsuit. I literally wear it every day. It is so comfy."

Not only is it comfortable, it is also "so so cute," according to one Free People shopper. Someone else urged, "When you find the best jumpsuit for spring and summer and you need it in every color," adding, "I can't take it off. I can't."

If you're looking for superior comfort and versatility, these shoppers know what's up. Wear this in the summer over a bathing suit or bralette. Pair it with a tank top or a t-shirt in the spring. You can rock a turtleneck underneath in the cooler months too. There are so many ways to style this look.

Who doesn't want to feel cozy and look fashion-forward at the same time? This is a yearlong must-have, for sure.