Avoid Summer Breakouts With Dr. Pimple Popper's Skincare Essentials Under $36

We interviewed Dr. Pimple Popper because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Dr. Pimple Popper is the owner of SLMD Skincare. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Before you have some fun, think about the summer sun.

Dr. Pimple Popper (AKA Dr. Sandra Lee) is back on TLC and ready to tackle her patient's biggest skin concerns. But before she heads into the office, the board certified dermatologist is sharing her tips for ensuring the hot months don't ruin your skin.

"Look for tried and true proven ingredients that address your personal skin concern; that's where you should park your hard earned dollars and splurge," she exclusively told E! News. "For example, if your skin is on the dryer side, you could opt for a heavier moisturizer for nighttime use. Skincare is so personal, but the holy grail for all skin types and tones is sunscreen!

It's time to follow doctor's order! Keep reading to see some of Dr. Pimple Popper's picks for the summer months and beyond.