Bethenny Frankel Is Returning to TV: All the Details

Bethenny Frankel is using her business know-how to help others with their financial problems for her latest project. Find out more about her small screen return.

Bethenny Frankel may have gotten into feuds on The Real Housewives of New York City, but now, she's helping other people tackle theirs.

The Bravo alum is teaming up with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary for the second season of CNBC's Money Court. The series will see the co-hosts use their business expertise to help other business owners settle financial issues and disputes.

Over the years, Bethenny has made quite the name for herself in the business world as the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand SkinnyGirl. The series marks Bethenny's first TV appearance since her 2021 HBO Max series The Big Shot with Bethenny, which saw the mogul search for her SkinnyGirl right-hand man or woman.

Money Court also marks Bethenny's onscreen reunion with Kevin, as the 51-year-old became a fan-favorite guest judge on ABC's Shark Tank over the years.

Calling the show her "best television experience to date," Bethenny said in a press release statement, "The range in reviewing small businesses where everything is on the line to the riskiest hundred-million-dollar conflicts, the stakes couldn't be higher."

She continued, "We really are saving small and large businesses alike. Our sum is greater than its parts. There is nothing like this on television, and America needs a show that exhibits how to resolve business conflict in a creative, tactical, strategic and methodical manner."

John Lamparski/Getty Images

While not a financial feud, Bethenny and her former RHONY co-star Jill Zarin recently hinted at the end of their years-long feud in June 2022, as they each posted a selfie of themselves on a shared flight on Instagram.

"So this girl walks onto a plane…" Bethenny captioned her post, while Jill wrote on hers, "Pleasant flight, no turbulence."

At odds ever since RHONY season three, the two have worked towards making amends, especially after the passing of Jill's husband, Bobby Zarin, in 2018. The two friends shared a heartfelt reunion at his funeral during RHONY season nine.

(E!, CNBC and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

