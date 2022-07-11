See Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Have a Rockin' Good Time at Måneskin Concert

Watch : Angelina Jolie Enjoys "Chaos" in Her Home During Quarantine

Angelina Jolie is eternally the cool mom.

On July 9, the Eternals star took her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to see Måneskin, the Italian glam rock band who won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, at the Circo Massimo stadium in Rome.

Clad in matching black tops, the duo were spotted in the crowd as they watched the group perform onstage. At one point in the evening, the actress looked over at the teen and smiled.

While Angelina is notoriously private when it comes to her family life, her teenage kids have been stepping out into the spotlight more and more in recent years. In October, Shiloh and her siblings Maddox, 20, Zahara, 17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—whom Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt in addition to 18-year-old son Pax—accompanied their mom to the red carpet premiere of Eternals.

For the occasion, Shiloh wore a tan Gabriela Hearst dress that Angelina previously wore during an event in France earlier that year, while her older sister Zahara rocked the same sparkly Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that the Oscar winner had on at the 2014 Academy Awards.