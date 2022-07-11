Jessica Simpson Reflects on Becoming "My Own Best Friend" in Candid Birthday Post

Jessica Simpson is ready to love herself forever.
The "Sweetest Sin" singer celebrated turning 42 on July 10 by sharing a special birthday message about patience and purpose.
"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart," she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself posing in a black cutout cocktail dress. "I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades."
She continued, "Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE."
Jessica said she knows herself well and loves the person she has become "very much."
"I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently," she added. "I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."
On her Instagram Story, Jessica posted more photos from a birthday celebration alongside friends and family, including her parents Tina and Joe Simpson and her husband of eight years, Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children: Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3.
Jessica has been open about her recent journey to finding self-love and inner peace. Last fall, the Newlyweds alum celebrated four years of sobriety and reflected on her hard fought recovery.
"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic," she shared on Instagram in November. "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage."
While she admittedly struggled with substance abuse, the fashion mogul said she believed that "drinking wasn't the real issue," but instead her pain came from not loving herself or respecting her own power.
"Today I do," Jessica continued. "I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."