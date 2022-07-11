Derek Jeter Responds to Rumors He Gave Gift Baskets to 1-Night Stands During His MLB Career

Watch : Hannah Jeter Reveals Why She Announced Her Pregnancy

Derek Jeter is stepping up to the plate when it comes to debunking an old rumor.

The former New York Yankees shortstop broke his silence on a 2011 article by the New York Post that alleged he had a habit of sending his one-night stands home with a goodie basket full of Derek Jeter merchandise.

"I read the article," Jeter shared in the upcoming ESPN series, The Captain, per Us Weekly. "You know, you see it, and then it's like, ‘How the f-–k did people come up with this?' You know, basically, that's it. And who would believe this s-–t? And you believed it!"

In the 2011 piece, a source alleged that "Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball."

Roughly a decade later, Jeter is refuting the story that "became larger than life." Per Us Weekly, the Yankees legend unequivocally states that it "never happened."