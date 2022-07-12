How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Nominations

It's television's time to shine.
Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 12, and we've got all the details you'll need to tune in and find out if your favorite shows and actors will be competing this year. Whether you're placing your bets on surefire picks such as Succession and Squid Game, rooting for underdogs like Girls5Eva and Nine Perfect Strangers or firmly planting yourself in the Marvel/Disney+ camp, you won't want to miss the big reveal.
Read on for everything you need to know about nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
When will the Emmy nominations be announced?
Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be late!
Who will be announcing the nominees?
Comedians and soon-to-be co-stars on Netflix's Blockbuster, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), will be doing the honors.
How can I watch the nominations announcement?
There are two different ways you can tune in to this year's nominations ceremony: by streaming the program at Emmys.com or by tuning in to the Television Academy's livestream on YouTube.
How are the nominees chosen?
According to the Television Academy, awards are split into three categories: program, performer and individual achievement. All 16,000 voting members decide on the honors that fall under "program," such as Best Drama Series and Best Television Movie, while specific peer groups vote on the other two categories. "Performer" encompasses Best Lead Actress, Best Guest Actor, and so on, while "individual achievement" pertains to directing, writing and other areas.
When are the 2022 Emmys?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Additionally, for the first time ever, the ceremony will stream live on Peacock.