How Nasim Pedrad Reacted to TBS Pulling Chad Hours Before its Premiere

Chad had the rug pulled out from under him—again.

The second season of the TBS comedy, starring former Saturday Night Live star Nasim Pedrad, was canceled just hours before its scheduled July 11 premiere, according to Deadline.

The network vowed it is trying to find a new home for the series.

"As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS," a network spokesperson said in a statement to the publication. "We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor."

The move is just latest in a rollercoaster of year for Chad, which was originally supposed to premiere its second season in April.