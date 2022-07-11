How Nasim Pedrad Reacted to TBS Pulling Chad Hours Before its Premiere

Chad had the rug pulled out from under him—again.
The second season of the TBS comedy, starring former Saturday Night Live star Nasim Pedrad, was canceled just hours before its scheduled July 11 premiere, according to Deadline.
The network vowed it is trying to find a new home for the series.
"As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS," a network spokesperson said in a statement to the publication. "We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor."
The move is just latest in a rollercoaster of year for Chad, which was originally supposed to premiere its second season in April.
However, it was pulled from the spring schedule just days before its scheduled premiere.
An understandably-frustrated Pedrad referenced the recent WarnerMedia-Discovery merger—which was also the rumored catalyst for the cancelation of the JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers-hosted reality show The Big D before it even aired—in reacting to the announcement.
"I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly," she said in a statement to Deadline. "Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No. I've spent the last year making a season of television I'm really proud of. From the writers room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in."
Pedrad expressed similar hope that it's not the end of the road.
"I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase," she said. "I know they're going to love this season and I'm excited for the show to find a new home."