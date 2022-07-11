Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe’s Latest Vacation Photo May Take Your Breath Away

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Reese Witherspoon's latest photos with her daughter Ava Phillippe has us seeing double.

The Big Little Lies star was all smiles in new Instagram photos she shared of her and Ava enjoying a stunning golden hour on their tropical vacation. In the second snap of the carousel, the 22-year-old can be seen sweetly fixing her mother's makeup. "Love sharing sunsets with my girl," Reese wrote on her July 10 post. "*esp when she fixes my makeup."

It's no secret the mother-daughter duo has a close bond, making moments like these all the more special for the two.

Ava—who is Reese's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Philippe—previously told E! News what she's learned from her mom on how to both look and feel your best.

"My motto is always pretty is as pretty does," she said back in April. "It's a big ole Southern saying that my mom has always said to me. I really think it rings true and that's my biggest people of advice: if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow from within."