Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe’s Latest Vacation Photo May Take Your Breath Away

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look like twins in their latest vacation pictures. See the sweet mother-daughter photos below.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Reese Witherspoon's latest photos with her daughter Ava Phillippe has us seeing double.

The Big Little Lies star was all smiles in new Instagram photos she shared of her and Ava enjoying a stunning golden hour on their tropical vacation. In the second snap of the carousel, the 22-year-old can be seen sweetly fixing her mother's makeup. "Love sharing sunsets with my girl," Reese wrote on her July 10 post. "*esp when she fixes my makeup."

It's no secret the mother-daughter duo has a close bond, making moments like these all the more special for the two.

Ava—who is Reese's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Philippe—previously told E! News what she's learned from her mom on how to both look and feel your best. 

"My motto is always pretty is as pretty does," she said back in April. "It's a big ole Southern saying that my mom has always said to me. I really think it rings true and that's my biggest people of advice: if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow from within."

She added, "I know it's cheesy but it's so real. I really believe it."

This isn't the first time Reese and Ava have caught our attention...see more photos below.

Summer Vibes

While enjoying a family summer vacation, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe posed for a selfie and proved just how beautiful their bond is. 

Sleigh Bells Ring

The Big Little Lies star joked she "had to beg" Ava to rock matching Draper James holiday sweaters. 

Bundled Up

Reese and her mini-me daughter served some fresh winter fashion in January of this year in puffer coats.

High Altitude

The two ski bunnies snapped this cute selfie together before hitting the slopes.

Back in Black

The two looked like mirror images of one another in black dresses and a red lip in a post on Reese's Instagram in December of last year.

Lunch Date

"Lunch with my girl," Reese captioned this cute candid of the two enjoying delicious-looking salads.

Big Little Cuties

Talk about seeing double! The duo hits the red carpet for season two of Reese's show, Big Little Lies, in May 2019.

Birthday Wishes

The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"

Twinning

In October 2018, Reese and her daughter stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.

Premiere Partners

Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.

Smiling Style

Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.

Christmas Cuties

As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.

Blondes in Black

We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!

Little Black Heels

In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.

Red Carpet Ready

If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.

Smirking Sisters

It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin. 

Flower Power

Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.

Doing a Double Take

Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here. 

All in the Family

There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.

Posing on Point

This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice. 

Mirror Images

Even their side profiles match!

Bronzed Beauties

Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.

Girls' Night

In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.

Pastel Pals

Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.

Ride or Die

If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!

Mamma & Me

Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?

Mommy's Girl

From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.

