Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Matthews

Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Matthews

Kate Middleton is an aunt once again.

The Duchess' younger sister Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with husband James Matthews. According to People, the 38-year-old gave birth a couple of weeks ago in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London—the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.

The baby's name has yet to be revealed. E! News has reached out to Pippa's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

Pippa and James, 46—who tied the knot in 2017—also share son Arthur, 3, and 16-month-old daughter Grace.

News of Pippa's third pregnancy first broke on June 4 after she debuted her baby bump in a bright green smocked dress at the Platinum Party in the Park concert outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. At the star-studded event in London, she was joined by her husband, her brother James Middleton, 35 and his wife Alizée Thévenet, and parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.