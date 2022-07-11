Is Only Murders in the Building Returning For Season 3? Hulu Says...

The future of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building was revealed on July 11. Find out what's to come for the Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin-led comedy.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin haven't been evicted from Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building will have a third season on the streamer, E! News has learned. That's right, there will be more mysteries unfolding at the Arconia, which has been home to two suspicious murders so far.

We can't say we're entirely shocked by this news, as both seasons one and two maintain a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said as much, noting in a statement, "Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

For those who've yet to jump on the Only Murders bandwagon, the dark comedy follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they launch a podcast to uncover the truth about the murders taking place in their New York City apartment building. And thanks to the supporting cast, which includes Amy SchumerCara Delevingne and Tina Fey, plenty of hilarity ensues.

To see if your other TV favorites were renewed or canceled, keep reading:

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

We haven't seen the last of the Arconia, as Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Canceled: Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are celebrating Anne Lister's legacy following the show's cancellation. "While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed," Suranne wrote on Instagram July 8, "this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience."

Nathan Bolster/BET
Renewed: The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Patricia Williams' sitcom is set to have a season three on BET+.

Prime Video
Canceled: Night Sky (Prime Video)

The Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons-led Prime Video series has been canceled.

Paramount Plus
Renewed: Evil (Paramount+)

On July 6, Paramount+ confirmed that Evil would have a fourth season.

Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME
Ending: Your Honor (Showtime)

According to Bryan Cranston, season two of Your Honor will be the drama's last.

"As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they've ever had," he said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "and so, one more season of that."

Kareem Black/Bravo
Canceled: Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo)

A source confirmed to E! News that Million Dollar Listing New York has been put on pause by Bravo. So, don't expect a season 10 any time soon.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
Canceled: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO)

After one season, The Time Traveler's Wife, starring Theo James and Rose Leslie, was canceled at HBO.

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (NBC/CBS)

CBS canceled the reboot in May, but NBC saved it and ordered two more seasons. "It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" star Jay Hernandez tweeted. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana"

Paramount+
Canceled: Why Women Kill (Paramount+)

The streamer renewed the series for a third season in late 2021, before pulling the plug on their plans this July. "Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill," the streamer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons."

The CW
Canceled: Tom Swift (The CW)

The Nancy Drew spin-off was canceled after only five episodes. 

FOX
Canceled: Duncanville (Fox)

The Fox animated comedy from Amy Poehler and a voice cast that included Poehler, Rashida Jones, Ty Burrell and Wiz Khalifa was canceled after three seasons. The series has six remaining episodes that will air on Hulu later in 2022.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Renewed: The Old Man (FX)

The Jeff Bridges-led series will return for a second season.

Mark Hill/Hulu
Canceled: Woke (Hulu)

The Lamorne Morris-starring Woke, inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, was canceled after two seasons on Hulu.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

On June 22, Netflix announced that the glitzy real estate saga been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. Production on season six is expected to start in summer 2022.

Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC
Renewed: Dark Winds (AMC)

Dark Winds may've just premiered on AMC and AMC+ on June 12, but it's already been renewed for a second season.

CBC
Ending: Workin' Moms (CBC Television)

The Canadian sitcom, which streams on Netflix in the United States, will be ending with its seventh season.

WarnerMedia
Ending: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Snowpiercer's final season will be season four on TNT.

Hallmark
Renewed: When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel)

When Calls the Heart is officially Hallmark Channel's longest-running series. The show was renewed for a 10th season in June 2022.

TBS
Canceled: The Big D (TBS)

TBS canceled the show before its slated July 7 premiere.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Deborah and Ava's story continues in season three of the HBO Max series, written by Lucia AnielloPaul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

Mark Johnson/HBO Max
Renewed: Starstruck (HBO Max)

This heartwarming rom-com of a series will return for a third season.

Beth Dubber/HBO Max
Canceled: Made For Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max announced season two of Made For Love will be the show's last. "We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire Made For Love cast and creative team—especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," an HBO Max representative said in a statement. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

Apple TV+
Renewed: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ renewed the series for season two and added two new stars to the cast: Titus Burgess and Patrick Page.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Boys (Prime Video)

There's more mayhem in store for The Boys. Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth season on June 10.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Ahead of the season one premiere, Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

James Lisle/HBO Max
Renewed: Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

The Ansel Elgort-led series has been renewed by HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead will have a second season on Netflix.

FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows will be back for a fifth and sixth season on FX.

Tina Thorpe/The CW
Canceled: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is canceled after one season on The CW.

