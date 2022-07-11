Is Only Murders in the Building Returning For Season 3? Hulu Says...

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin haven't been evicted from Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building will have a third season on the streamer, E! News has learned. That's right, there will be more mysteries unfolding at the Arconia, which has been home to two suspicious murders so far.

We can't say we're entirely shocked by this news, as both seasons one and two maintain a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said as much, noting in a statement, "Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."