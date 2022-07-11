Here’s Proof Kanye West Is Ready to Bring His Brand to Retail Stores

Watch : Kanye West SHADES Kim Kardashian at BET Awards 2022?

Kanye West is definitely Bound 2 expand his clothing empire in the future.

According to new documents obtained by E! News, the rapper and his legal team recently filed to trademark "YZYSPLY" for retail stores, online ordering services and online retail store services. In other words? He has plans to move from selling his Yeezy Supply merch just online to brick-and-mortar-stores.

As for what he plans to sell, the filing includes just about everything under the sun, from G-strings and shirts to hats, visors and tennis wear.

And his kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 (with ex-wife Kim Kardashian) just may have helped sparked inspiration. After all, the filing also lists the potential to expand into infantwear, infants sleepers, and even baby bibs—Yeezy Baby anyone?