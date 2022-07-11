Olivia Munn Is Tired and Covered In "Explosive Poop" As Son Battles First Sickness

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn's latest parenting revelation is certainly a relatable one.

Seven months after she and John Mulaney welcomed son Malcolm, the family "Got through our first sickness," she wrote July 10 on her Instagram Stories alongside a picture of her baby resting on her shoulder. "Haven't properly slept since last Wednesday but there's nowhere I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop."

The following day, Olivia gave her fans an update on Malcolm's health, writing that while she thought he was getting better, he "had another night of high fevers and lots of bodily fluids."

Using a filter over the video, she added, "I'm so tired I don't even wanna know what I look like without these butterflies and ladybugs over my face."

Olivia has always been candid about the physical and mental struggles she's dealt with in motherhood since welcoming Malcolm last November. "Breastfeeding is soooo hard," she wrote in January, "especially if you have low supply."