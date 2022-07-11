Addison Rae's Mom Makes Statement About Her Relationship Status in Instagram Bio

A small change can make a big difference.
Just days after Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling shared a cryptic post about "overwhelming" personal matters, the 42-year-old made a minor—but also major—change to her social media.
Followers couldn't help but notice Sheri add "single mom" to her Instagram bio.
Sheri married Monty Lopez in January 2004 before divorcing and remarrying in 2017. They share three children together including Addison, 21.
While the family is trying to keep their personal life private, recent social media posts suggest there's a lot going on behind the scenes. On July 7, Sheri took to Instagram Stories with a message on where her priorities are.
"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," she wrote. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is—and always will be—my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them."
"My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay," Sheri added. "Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."
Over the weekend, Sheri posted from what appeared to be a plane as she traveled to an unknown destination. She also shared a quote that read, "Celebrate yourself. Nobody knows what it takes to be you."
As followers try to dissect what is going on, one thing is certain: Addison and her mom have an unbreakable bond.
In a recent interview, Addison shared some of her favorite memories while working on the Mama Knows Best project together.
"We definitely have awkward conversations," Addison joked on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2020. "People are always like, ‘How are you guys so close?' And we didn't always know everything. Obviously moms and daughters, there are boundaries and things you don't tell your mom, but now I'm telling her everything."