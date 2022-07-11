Addison Rae's Mom Makes Statement About Her Relationship Status in Instagram Bio

Watch : Addison Rae GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 PCAs

A small change can make a big difference.

Just days after Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling shared a cryptic post about "overwhelming" personal matters, the 42-year-old made a minor—but also major—change to her social media.

Followers couldn't help but notice Sheri add "single mom" to her Instagram bio.

Sheri married Monty Lopez in January 2004 before divorcing and remarrying in 2017. They share three children together including Addison, 21.

While the family is trying to keep their personal life private, recent social media posts suggest there's a lot going on behind the scenes. On July 7, Sheri took to Instagram Stories with a message on where her priorities are.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," she wrote. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is—and always will be—my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them."