Jennifer Lopez Recalls How Paralyzing Panic Attacks Led to a Lifestyle Change

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Felt "Physically Paralyzed" During Panic Attack

Jennifer Lopez is known for doing it all.

Between releasing chart-topping music, starring in some of the most beloved movies and building a beauty empire, J.Lo has proven time and time again that she's a force in the industry. But even Jennifer admitted that she needs to hit the pause button, sharing in her newsletter, On The JLO, "Nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me."

The Hustlers star discussed the importance of sleep and how not getting enough rest had taken a toll on her mental health. She recalled "feeling physically paralyzed" after experiencing severe panic attacks in her late 20s that she said were due to exhaustion.

"There was a time in my life where I used to sleep three to five hours a night. I'd be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends," she wrote. "I was in my late 20's and I thought I was invincible."