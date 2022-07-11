Why Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Say Jesse Palmer Was the Ideal Host

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

Co-Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are happy to have Jesse Palmer by their side as they navigate this unprecedented season.

After all, the host got to know them throughout Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. "I think that provided extra support from him," Gabby exclusively told E! News, adding that he had an understanding of who they both are individually.

Of course, Rachel acknowledged that it was still a challenge for Jesse, seeing as he was now working with two leads, instead of one. As she put it, "Jesse definitely had his hands full."

But his familiarity with the girls aided him throughout, with Rachel saying, "I feel like he taught us so much. We talked so much and he really just supported us no matter what we wanted to do."

Some Bachelor Nations fans had thought that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams would be tapped as hosts for The Bachelorette since they previously ran point on Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons.