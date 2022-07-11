Elon Musk Tweets Meme of Himself Laughing in Response to Twitter's Lawsuit Threat

Watch : Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 BILLION

Elon Musk wants to have the last laugh.

On July 10, the SpaceX CEO shared a meme of himself laughing in response to Twitter saying it would pursue legal action against him for backing out of their $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

Musk tweeted four images of himself in various stages of laughter next to captions that read, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court."

He then followed the post with a meme of Chuck Norris playing chess with only one pawn on his side of the board, while his competitor had a complete set of pieces on the other side, tweeting, "Chuckmate."

Musk's posts come two days after he announced that he was pulling out of his agreement with Twitter, alleging that the platform would not disclose how many bots were using the site.