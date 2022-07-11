BravoCon 2022: See the List of 100+ Bravolebrities Attending

Watch : Andy Cohen Accidentally Reveals Kyle Richards' Plastic Surgery

Brace yourself for some breaking BravoCon 2022 news.

On July 11, the network announced that more than 100 Bravolebrities are confirmed to attend the upcoming three-day fan event. Among them are cast members from Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm and, of course, multiple Real Housewives franchises.

We don't just mean current cast members either. Legacy stars like Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey are also set to attend, as are a slew of Bravo kids and significant others.

It's all going down this October at the Javits Center in New York City. More than 60 live events will unfold, including exclusive sneak-peek screenings, juicy panels, fun activations and VIP talent experiences. BravoCon will also feature five Watch What Happens Live shows and Andy Cohen's first-ever Legends Ball, a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history.