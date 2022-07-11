BravoCon 2022: See the List of 100+ Bravolebrities Attending

The casts of Southern Charm, Family Karma and all of your favorite Real Housewives are among those set to participate in BravoCon 2022. See the complete list and get details on tickets!

By Allison Crist Jul 11, 2022 4:00 PMTags
Brace yourself for some breaking BravoCon 2022 news. 

On July 11, the network announced that more than 100 Bravolebrities are confirmed to attend the upcoming three-day fan event. Among them are cast members from Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm and, of course, multiple Real Housewives franchises. 

We don't just mean current cast members either. Legacy stars like Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey are also set to attend, as are a slew of Bravo kids and significant others. 

It's all going down this October at the Javits Center in New York City. More than 60 live events will unfold, including exclusive sneak-peek screenings, juicy panels, fun activations and VIP talent experiences. BravoCon will also feature five Watch What Happens Live shows and Andy Cohen's first-ever Legends Ball, a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12 p.m. ET. For more information on ticket types as well as passes—not to mention, how you can get special offers and perks—visit BravoCon2022.com or BravoTV.com/BravoCon now. 

But first, read on to see the list of 100+ Bravolebrities set to attend BravoCon 2022 (with more names to be announced in the coming weeks!). 

Sophy Holland/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo

Bravo
Shahs of Sunset

Golnesa Gharachedaghi and Merecedes Javid

Peacock
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club

Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong and Vicki Gunvalson

Bravo, Getty Images
Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale and Mzi "Zee" Dempers

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke

Bravo
Vanderpump Rules

James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

Getty Images
Bravo Kids

Albie Manzo, Brooks Marks, Chris Manzo, Frankie Catania and Gia Giudice

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Dubai

Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali

Juan Manuel Garcia/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Family Karma

Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Richa Sadana, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani

Peacock
The Real Housewives of Miami

Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein and Marysol Patton

Bravo
Southern Charm

Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Marcie Hobbs, Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers, Patricia Altschul, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

Bravo, Getty Images
Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher

Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Summer House

Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Mya Allen and Paige DeSorbo

Bravo Significant Others

Dr. Bill Aydin, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and Joe Gorga

Bravo
Married to Medicine

Anila Sajja, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Sanya Richards-Ross
Chad Kirkland/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Project Runway's Elaine Welteroth
Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

Bravo
Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach and Chef Rachel Hargrove

Getty Images
Legacy Housewives

Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for George Cleverley
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg
Bravo
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and Daryn Carp

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Galley Talk's Kate Chastain
Bravo Media
Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

