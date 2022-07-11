Big Brother Alums Slam "Reprehensible" Behavior After Taylor Hale Is Reduced to Tears

Big Brother alums are coming to the defense of contestant Taylor Hale.
Following the July 10 episode of Big Brother, multiple former contestants spoke out about the season 24 cast's treatment of the beauty queen, who feels like an outcast among the houseguests, particularly the females.
Among Taylor's supporters are Xavier Prather, who won season 23 and was a member of the all-Black alliance The Cookout. "Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society," he wrote on Twitter. "I acknowledge my shortcomings during my time on Big Brother and can't help but feel partially responsible for the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited by current houseguests who consider me one of their 'favorites.' For that I'd like to apologize for being an accessory to an ongoing issue."
Xavier continued, "I've tried to learn from my conduct and educate myself so that I can stand beside those who need my support, as I attempt to do now for Taylor."
"In the future, I hope it doesn't take a 'Cookout' for Black houseguests (or any POC houseguest) to finally escape the feeling of being ostracized within the Big Brother House for simply existing. Change is a MUST!" Xavier continued. "Until then, I know my fellow Michigander will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is."
Tiffany Mitchell, another member of The Cookout, was similarly disgusted by the contestants' behavior, calling out two guys after watching the live feed. "This convo with monte and Terrance has me FUMING!" she tweeted. "two black men gossiping and tearing down another black woman who actually did NOTHING to them. Accusing her of being condesending [sic] because she actually has a personality."
Janelle Pierzina, who has competed in multiple seasons of Big Brother, expressed sympathy for Taylor. She wrote on Twitter, "Let's make the beautiful quiet women who has literally done nothing but breathe, cry and make her feel like shit. She is crying after hearing Poloma talk crap about her. So fricken sad."
Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly also weighed in on the drama, responding to a clip of Alyssa and Paloma describing Taylor as a "pageant girl" who was using her good looks to form alliances with the boys. "Ewwwwww STOP. JUST WHATEVER I CAN NOT," Rachel tweeted. "So much for our girls alliance but also like this is just to much….. #BB24 can we just put females that empower and lift each other up on already?"
