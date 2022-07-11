Big Brother Alums Slam "Reprehensible" Behavior After Taylor Hale Is Reduced to Tears

Watch : Big Brother Season 24: Meet the Cast!

Big Brother alums are coming to the defense of contestant Taylor Hale.

Following the July 10 episode of Big Brother, multiple former contestants spoke out about the season 24 cast's treatment of the beauty queen, who feels like an outcast among the houseguests, particularly the females.

Among Taylor's supporters are Xavier Prather, who won season 23 and was a member of the all-Black alliance The Cookout. "Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society," he wrote on Twitter. "I acknowledge my shortcomings during my time on Big Brother and can't help but feel partially responsible for the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited by current houseguests who consider me one of their 'favorites.' For that I'd like to apologize for being an accessory to an ongoing issue."

Xavier continued, "I've tried to learn from my conduct and educate myself so that I can stand beside those who need my support, as I attempt to do now for Taylor."