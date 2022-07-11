Exclusive

Meet the Hot New Bombshells of Peacock's Love Island USA

Here's your first look at the five women looking for romance on Peacock's new Love Island USA series. See their sexy bikini-clad cast photos and learn more about them.

Next week, hot new bombshells will enter the villa.

And E! News can exclusively reveal five of those women who are set to star on Peacock's new Love Island USA, premiering July 19. In their official portraits, they're seen modeling barely-there bikinis and swimsuits, proving they are definitely ready to hit the beach and meet some equally attractive suitors.

The group includes a bartender with a fetish for good teeth, an aspiring trophy wife, a stylist with a minor plastic surgery obsession, a model-babysitter who is writing her first book, and a personal assistant who once flirted with Justin Bieber. According to their bios, at least.

When the show—hosted by Sarah Hyland—kicks off, they'll descend on a gorgeous villa on the California coast with the hopes of coupling off to win a cash prize. Viewers will have a chance to vote on who stays and who goes as the men and women compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges" along the way," according to Peacock.

Keep reading to get to know these women better…

Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.

Peacock
Deborah Chubb

Age: 26
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Location now: Redondo Beach, CA
Job: Personal Assistant
Fun Facts:

  • Usually the more red flags the better for her and the harder she falls, but she's ready to change her ways. She wants to find someone this summer who appreciates her.
  • Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator.
  • Has many nicknames including Chubb Rub!
  • Single for five years and is more than ready to get back in the game!
  • Is a self-proclaimed Good Luck Chuck! The last four men she dated all ended up in marriages after her.
Peacock
Zeta Morrison

Age: 29
Hometown: Suri, England
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Babysitter/Model
Fun Facts:

  • Usually only goes for personality, but this time around wants to go for someone she is sexually attracted to.
  • Celebrity crush is fellow English heart throb Idris Elba.
  • Can speak "GA", which is a Ghanaian dialect.
  • Weirdly talks out loud to herself on the regular and is very self aware about it.
  • Loves to write and is currently working on an autobiography.
Peacock
Courtney Boerner

Age: 24
Hometown: Winter Park, FL
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Stylist
Fun Facts:

  • Celeb crushes: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco.
  • Hates bad breath more than anything...keep it minty people!
  • Has had 19 plastic surgeries.
  • Could not live without her jewelry...or her vibrator!
  • Loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.
Peacock
Sydney Paight

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Operations Manager for a Tech Startup
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey.
  • Paris Hilton is her biggest idol.
  • Thinks her best features are her smile and her perky boobs #blessed.
  • Her dream job is to be a trophy wife with NO job!
  • Got six stitches on her chin after falling and busting her face while she was drunk.
Peacock
Sereniti Springs

Age: 28
Hometown: Clovis, CA
Location now: New Orleans, LA
Job: Bartender
Fun Facts:

  • Nice teeth are SO important to her...would even consider it a fetish and is a sucker for a nice smile. Doesn't care if they have veneers. "Steve Harvey come bite me!!"
  • Alex Landi is her "celebrity daddy crush."
  • Cries as a hobby and knows there won't be a drought this summer when it comes to the tears.
  • Her alter ego is the "Hype Fairy" or "Destiny."
  • Is a cowgirl at heart and wants to find a guy who can blow her boots off!

