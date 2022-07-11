Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth and Fiancé Taylor Mock Announce Sex of Baby

Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth announced the sex of the baby she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting. See what they’re having below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 11, 2022 2:31 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesThe BachelorCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Let the blue confetti fly because Tia Booth and her fiancé Taylor Mock are having a baby boy.

On July 10, the Bachelor alum shared a boomerang of herself and Taylor on Instagram, popping their sex reveal cannons, releasing blue powder and confetti into the air. The couple then shared a kiss as they celebrated the exciting news.

Several Bachelor Nation members commemorated the news in the comments section of the post, including former Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, who wrote, "Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!!" 

Demi Burnett, who starred as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, commented, "Every cell in my body just knew you were going to have a boy," while former Bachelor in Paradise star Jessenia Cruz wrote, "OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Tia met Taylor in Nashville, Tennessee months before she began filming the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise. But after she wrapped on the show, the pair reconnected and things began to get serious. 

"He got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him, and I was like, ‘Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see you later,'" she recalled on the Click Bait podcast in October 2021. "Then after I got home, I was like, ‘Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show.' So, then I gave it a shot and we've been good."

On April 10, Taylor proposed to Tia on stage during the Atlanta stop of Bachelor Live On Stage. "Never been more shocked or sure in my life," Tia wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a video of the proposal and a photo of her diamond ring. "I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" 

Laura Moll Photography

And while the two are still planning their wedding, they are also focused on their expanding family. Last month, Tia announced that she and Taylor were expecting their first child together, sharing the exciting news in a Father's Day post as she reflected on losing her own father in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far," she captioned the June 19 post. "I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."

Tia continued, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this."

