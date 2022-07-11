Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth and Fiancé Taylor Mock Announce Sex of Baby

Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth announced the sex of the baby she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting. See what they’re having below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 11, 2022 2:31 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesThe BachelorCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Tia Booth Says Colton Underwood as Next "Bachelor" Is Strange

Let the blue confetti fly because Tia Booth and her fiancé Taylor Mock are having a baby boy.

On July 10, the Bachelor alum shared a boomerang of herself and Taylor on Instagram, popping their sex reveal cannons, releasing blue powder and confetti into the air. The couple then shared a kiss as they celebrated the exciting news.

Several Bachelor Nation members commemorated the news in the comments section of the post, including former Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, who wrote, "Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!!" 

Demi Burnett, who starred as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, commented, "Every cell in my body just knew you were going to have a boy," while former Bachelor in Paradise star Jessenia Cruz wrote, "OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Tia met Taylor in Nashville, Tennessee months before she began filming the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise. But after she wrapped on the show, the pair reconnected and things began to get serious. 

photos
Bachelor Nation Babies

"He got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him, and I was like, ‘Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see you later,'" she recalled on the Click Bait podcast in October 2021. "Then after I got home, I was like, ‘Damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show.' So, then I gave it a shot and we've been good."

On April 10, Taylor proposed to Tia on stage during the Atlanta stop of Bachelor Live On Stage. "Never been more shocked or sure in my life," Tia wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a video of the proposal and a photo of her diamond ring. "I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" 

Laura Moll Photography

Trending Stories

1

Florence Pugh Fires Back at Criticism of Her Sheer Valentino Dress

2

Ant Anstead Calls Girlfriend Renee Zellweger "Pure Class"

3

Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

And while the two are still planning their wedding, they are also focused on their expanding family. Last month, Tia announced that she and Taylor were expecting their first child together, sharing the exciting news in a Father's Day post as she reflected on losing her own father in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far," she captioned the June 19 post. "I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."

Tia continued, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this."

Trending Stories

1

Florence Pugh Fires Back at Criticism of Her Sheer Valentino Dress

2

Ant Anstead Calls Girlfriend Renee Zellweger "Pure Class"

3

Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

4

Married At First Sight‘s Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy Split

5

Khloe Kardashian Twins With Kim Kardashian in Matching Bikinis

Latest News

Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth & Fiancé Taylor Mock Announce Sex of Baby

Tika Sumpter Always Has These Stress Relief Must-Haves in Her Bag

Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt Marries Soccer Star Dani Rhodes

Exclusive

Inside Blake Horstmann's Transformation From Reality Star to DJ

Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Braving World 6 Months After Bob Saget's Death

Target Deal Days Are Here: Score 60% Off Deals on Home, Beauty & More

These $20 Bags With 14,600 5-Star Amazon Reviews Are Travel Must-Haves