Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt Marries Soccer Star Dani Rhodes in Beachside Ceremony

TJ Watt has scored one of the biggest touchdowns of his life.
On July 9, the outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers tied the knot with soccer star Dani Rhodes in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Several attendees of the nuptials shared videos and pictures from the wedding, including TJ's brothers JJ Watt and Derek Watt, who also play in the NFL.
In a clip posted on Derek's Instagram Stories, Dani and TJ shared their first dance together as a married couple as the words "D & T 09072022" were displayed on the rocks behind them. The bride looked beautiful in a white lace floor-length gown, while the groom kept it classy in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt underneath.
Following the wedding, TJ shared photos of himself and his wife on the beach and posing at the top of the aisle, captioning the post, "Best day of my life."
Close friends and fans sent their love and support for the newlyweds in the comments section of his post, including the Steelers, who wrote, "Congratulations @tjwatt90 @dani_rhodes15" with a yellow and black heart, which represents their team colors.
His brother JJ commented, "Incredible day!!!!" while former NFL player Justin Hunter wrote, "Congratulations Tj, you guys looking good!"
Last July, the Steelers star announced his engagement to Dani, sharing a photo of himself on one knee proposing alongside the caption, "I am the luckiest man in the world!!" The former Chicago Red Stars player celebrated the engagement on her Instagram page as well, writing, "YES. YES. YES" with a ring emoji.