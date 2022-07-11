Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

Watch : Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News

One small step for a toddler, one giant leap for the Cannon family.

Nick Cannon proudly shared a video of his son Zillion Heir taking his first steps on Instagram on July 10, but the accomplishment didn't come easy.

In the reposted TikTok from Abby De La Rosa, the dad-of-eight is seen trying to coach their 13-month-old, who unsteadily tries to walk over to his mom.

"We tried the Mexican myth that if you give your baby two limes to hold, they'll walk," Abbey explained in the adorable video. However, the approach wasn't very effective as Zillion was seen falling down, throwing the fruit and crying.

Then, "Nick suggested we put some sauce in his walk," she continued. "It worked."

Just like that, with the help of some green packaged sauce held out in front of him, Zillion found his footing and started walking like a pro.

In the clip, the toddler's twin sister Zion Mixolydian can briefly be seen standing on her own in the background, clearly having mastered the skill earlier.