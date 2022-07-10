Ant Anstead Calls Girlfriend Renee Zellweger "Pure Class"

Watch : Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam"

On July 10, Ant Anstead paid tribute to his girlfriend Renée Zellweger on his Instagram page. The British TV personality shared a photo of himself and the Oscar winner cuddled up on patio chairs while wearing matching sunglasses. He captioned the post, "This lady...Pure. Class. Ren x"

Ant, 43, and Renée, 53, met on the set of his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which featured the Judy actress as a guest star. The series debuted in August 2021, a month after the couple unofficially went public with their relationship when they were photographed together on the balcony of Ant's Laguna Beach, Calif. home.

A month prior to their appearance, Ant finalized a divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack Hall, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead. Ant also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first ex-wife, Louise Storey.